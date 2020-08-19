Two arrested following child’s death in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother and friend have been arrested in connection with a death of a toddler in 2019.

TBI Special Agents began investigating injuries sustained by a 14-month-old girl on December 11, 2019. The toddler, Reeves Thomas, was transported from her Jackson County home to a Nashville hospital, suffering from multiple injuries. She died from those injuries days later.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of the girl’s mother Tessa Thomas and the mother’s friend Zach Dale, alleging they were responsible for the child’s injuries.

On Monday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Dale with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, one count of Aggravated Child Neglect, and one count of Felony Murder. Thomas is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect. TBI Agents arrested Dale and Thomas on Tuesday.

Both were booked into the Jackson County Jail. Dale is being held without bond. The bond for Thomas is $100,000.