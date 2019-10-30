Two adults arrested, three cited after Mt. Juliet house party

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults and cited several others after crashing a house party.

On October 18, Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1200 block of Maple Court.

Officials apparently learned about the party from flyers that were distributed stating there would be a $10 cover charge to get into the house.

Patrols were sent to monitor the area that night, and say they detected marijuana odor from the house.

Deputies approached the house and say several individuals fled. They located 13 people at the home and began a search.

According to the arrest report, drug paraphernalia was found after a search of the home. Catherine Shrader told the deputy her father who owns the home was out of town.

Shrader, 19, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drugs, and possession of alcohol under 21.

Alex Rainbolt, 21, was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Three other adults were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and underage consumption. Eight juveniles were released to their parents or guardians, and one juvenile was cited for simple possession of marijuana, according to the arrest citation.