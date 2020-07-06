Two adults, 1 child injured in shooting on South 8th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for two male suspects who reportedly shot two adults and a 4-year-old child on South 8th Street in Cayce Homes.
According to investigators on scene, one of the adult victims is in critical condition at this time. The child and the other adult are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Additional details about the shooting and the suspects were not immediately given.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.
