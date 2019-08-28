Two accused of theft, assault in Symrna identified, but not located

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYMRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police identified two suspects involved in a theft and aggravated, but have made any arrests.

The victim told police he was selling gold rings to a man and woman when then took the rings and tried to flee. However, the victim was able to capture disturbing video of the suspects while being dragged by their car.

Xavierian Gooch of Nashville and Sydney Arter of La Vergne both have warrants out for their arrests for theft over $4,500 and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar