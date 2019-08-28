SYMRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police identified two suspects involved in a theft and aggravated, but have made any arrests.

The victim told police he was selling gold rings to a man and woman when then took the rings and tried to flee. However, the victim was able to capture disturbing video of the suspects while being dragged by their car.

Xavierian Gooch of Nashville and Sydney Arter of La Vergne both have warrants out for their arrests for theft over $4,500 and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.