Two accused of multiple storage unit burglaries in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are being charged for several storage unit burglaries in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police said they’ve been getting a lot of reports of storage units being broken into throughout the month of December. Now, Police say Jeffery Snead, 34, and Jaycee Cline, 29, are being charged in those cases.

Officers received numerous reports of break-ins at storage units throughout the city with large amounts of property being stolen. The two suspects were arrested while driving a stolen vehicle that was seen during the commission of the crimes.

Hendersonville police said they’re being charged with 14 counts of burglary, among other charges.

Investigators believe the duo is responsible for storage unit break-ins throughout Middle Tennessee over the past month. Anyone who may have been a victim of storage unit break in is asked to report that information to local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about storage unit burglaries in Hendersonville are asked to contact the police department (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.