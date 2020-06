FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say a Tullahoma man is wanted for questioning in connection with a Saturday night shooting.

The sheriff’s office says a person was shot in the Pleasant Grover Road area around 7 p.m. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to contact Brent Moon from Tullahoma. If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police right away. The public is warned not to approach Moon.