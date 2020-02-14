TSU student accused of selling drugs out of campus apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student at Tennessee State University reportedly admitted to selling marijuana from his campus apartment following his arrest Friday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, TSU police received an anonymous call of a marijuana smell coming from an apartment at Ford Residential Complex around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The paperwork states officers arrived to a “very strong odor of marijuana” outside of the apartment.

When police knocked on the door, they said Jaylon Sims, a 20-year-old TSU student, answered. Sims admitted to having 24 grams of marijuana in his dresser drawer and selling it from the campus apartment, investigators explained.

Sims was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on drug charges. He was released a couple hours later on a $2,000 bond.

