TSA officials discover loaded gun at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Transportation Security Administration officials discovered a loaded firearm at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., a loaded .380 caliber handgun was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Airport police took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

According to TSA, this is the 50th firearm officers have found at BNA security checkpoints this year. In addition, 97 were discovered last year.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

TSA reminds passengers they could face criminal charges and civil penalties for bringing firearms to a checkpoint.