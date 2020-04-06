Truck hit by train after suspected DUI driver chased in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The truck belonging to a suspected DUI driver in Dickson was hit by a CSX train as the man was taken into custody following a pursuit in Humphreys County early Monday morning.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop the driver of a truck on Highway 70, east of Waverly, for traveling more than 100 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. The driver reportedly fled, then crashed on the railroad tracks at Cooley Avenue and Railroad Street in Waverly.

Following a brief struggle, the sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as Kenneth Manley, was taken into custody. His vehicle was hit by a CSX train, as he was being arrested, deputies explained.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Manley, a Dickson man, was booked into the Humphreys County jail on charges including evading arrest in a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.