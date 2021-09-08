Truck driver arrested for deadly 2020 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck driver from Mississippi has been arrested for a 2020 murder.

Metro police say 23-year-old Alex Williams of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, surrendered Wednesday night on a first degree murder indictment. Williams is accused of shooting 55-year-old Darrell Walker behind a market on W. Trinity Lane on August 15.

Officers responded to the shooting call at around 12:21 a.m. that morning and found Walker suffering from gunshot wounds. He died shortly after arriving at a local hospital. A witness who heard the shots told police they saw a person run from the scene toward W. Trinity Lane.

Williams was free on bond for a Mississippi murder when he was arrested Wednesday night, according to police.

He is currently being held without bond and will soon be arraigned in Criminal Court.

