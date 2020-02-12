Trio sought in series of armed robberies of Clarksville pizza delivery drivers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are working to identify and locate three people who robbed multiple pizza delivery drivers over a two-hour span Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the three robberies, which involved a trio wearing ski masks and armed with undisclosed weapons, were reported between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Police said the first crime happened around 8:04 p.m. on Nolen Road near Twin Rivers Road. A little more than an hour later, at 9:09 p.m., another pizza delivery driver was robbed on Kettering Court in the area of Camden Crossing. The third robbery happened at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Union Hall Road.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Investigators did not release additional specifics of the robberies and have not said what weapons were used in the crimes.

One of the robbers was reportedly wearing gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and tennis shoes, while another had on gray pants and a red hooded sweatshirt. They were driving a newer model Chevrolet Impala with out of state tags.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.