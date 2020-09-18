Trial date set for accused Sumner County slayer Michael Cummins

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A trial date has been set for an accused murderer in one of the deadliest serial homicides in Tennessee history.

Michael Cummins faces 12 charges for the deaths, including that of his own parents in Westmoreland in April 2019. The state will seek the death penalty when the trial starts up on April 20, 2022. It is anticipated that the jury trial could last between three weeks and a month, including a sentencing hearing.

On April 27, 2019, investigators were led to find four bodies at a home on Charles Brown Road. The victims found that day were brutally murdered.

The victims include:

Charles Hosale, 45, uncle of the suspect

Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43, Hosale’s girlfriend

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12, daughter of Rachel

Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, 64, mother of Rachel

The sole survivor, Mary Hosale, Cummins’s grandmother, was found in critical condition.

Later that day, police found a second crime scene about a mile away from the first on Luby Brown Road. It’s where officers found the body of Shirley Fehrle. Investigators say Cummins stole her car, ditching it nearby.

A day later, Sunday, April 28, police found two more bodies at the home on Charles Brown Road, the suspect’s parents, David, and Clara Cummins.

Days later, authorities linked Cummins to an 8th victim, James Dunn Jr., found decapitated in a remote section of Westmoreland on April 17, 2019.

Cummins was on probation when he allegedly killed the eight victims. He is currently serving time at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison. A preliminary hearing that was set for March of this year was pushed back due to COVID-19.

The motive and whether there may be more victims remains unknown.