SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men will face a joint trial on October 5, following an incident that killed Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol.

Kevin Jordan & Emani Martin are currently charged with reckless homicide. This follows a December 30th police chase.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said Bristol died after being hit by oncoming traffic while casing one of the men who fled on foot.

Bristol leaves behind a wife and three-year-old.