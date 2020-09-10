Trailer theft suspect arrested in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect wanted for stealing numerous trailers in Wilson County was arrested Wednesday.

The Wilson County sheriff’s office released video from a Ring Doorbell camera showing a man who they said may have stolen trailers in the Gladeville area earlier this month. They said he had a “Misfits” skull tattoo on his left arm.

RELATED: Wilson County authorities search for suspect wanted for questioning in series of thefts involving stolen trailers

Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Glenn Anthony Allen from La Vergne.

Deputies said he was arrested Wednesday night after a citizen identified him when they saw the video posted on social media.

Glenn Anthony Allen (WCSO)

The sheriff’s office said a store clerk recognized Allen through their social media post and alerted a Mt. Juliet Police Officer who was able to detain him until Sheriff’s Detectives arrived on scene.

“Social media can be a powerful resource for law enforcement to use when trying to identify a person of interest that has committed a crime,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We immediately posted a clear video of the suspect and someone was able to positively identify Allen as the person who stole numerous trailers in the Gladeville area. Fortunately, all the trailers have been recovered and returned to the owners. We appreciate our viewers who called in and were able to give us invaluable information related to this case.”

Deputies said Allen immediately sold the trailers after stealing them with the intention of making money. The sheriff’s office is working to restore restitution back to the victims who were scammed by Allen.