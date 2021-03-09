Traffic stop yields 42 pounds of cocaine

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alert drug task force officer pulled over a car and found more than a half million dollars in illegal narcotics.

The traffic stop began in Dickson County at the 179-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 40.

“I spoke with the driver about his trip. At that time, I became suspicious that a larger crime was taking place,” the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force Officer tells News 2.

The officer asked the driver, 39-year-old Donaciano Curiel, and his brother 42-year-old Antonio Rubio Curiel if they consent to a search. The men refused.

Nora, the task force drug dog, is called in and hits on the odor of narcotics.

Agents began searching the vehicle for a secret compartment. But then, they opened up the rear trunk and hit the jackpot, finding 42 pounds of cocaine in 18 individually packaged bricks.

Officers tell News 2 that both brothers Curiel are transporting the drugs from El Paso, Texas to Louisville, Kentucky.

“We popped up the storage top in the back, and they had the cocaine just laying [sic] there in the back,” the drug agent said.

When asked what that was like for a drug officer, the agent adds, “Put the cuffs on!”

Agents said the suspects had California driver’s licenses and suspected ties to Mexican drug cartels. Both refused to talk.

Agents tell News 2 they would love to ask the brothers why they casually hid 42 pounds of cocaine in the back hatch of their SUV like it was luggage. A senior agent speculated they do this so often that 42 pounds of cocaine is no big deal.

Task force agents say they were looking for a secret compartment when they found the cocaine in a rear hatch.

Both suspects went to the Dickson County Jail. Later, they had their bonds reduced from $76,000 amended to $50,000. Both men bonded out of jail that same day, and had their charges bound over to circuit court scheduled for March 15.

Agents tell News 2 that they will be pleasantly surprised if they see them in court next week.