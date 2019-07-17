Traffic stop in Putnam Co. leads to discovery of drugs, stolen merchandise

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen merchandise and drugs in his car.

According to Algood police, on Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 4:30 a.m. for a car driving without headlights.

Police said the driver, James Maynord, was asked to step out of the car for a brief weapons search. The officer found stolen property from Walmart that Maynord had hidden.

According to a release, the officer requested a K-9 Unit from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Bolt sniffed out 3.8 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth. They also found several items of paraphernalia.

Maynord was charged with drug charges related to the meth, driving on a suspended license, and a headlight violation.

