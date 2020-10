MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police have arrested two people for drug possession after a traffic stop.

Mt. Juliet police arrested two people after a traffic stop. PHOTO: Mt. Juliet Police Department

Officers say they discovered crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, an open container, and a driver without a license on Saturday evening.

Mt. Juliet police arrested two people after a traffic stop. PHOTO: Mt. Juliet Police Department

According to police, a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were arrested.