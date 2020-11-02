Traffic stop in Cheatham County leads to convicted felon with an altered handgun

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A simple traffic stop in Cheatham County resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon in possession of an altered weapon.

It happened in Cheatham County on Friday Night around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 41A. That’s where Deputy Randall Smith clocked a Nissan traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

When the Cheatham Deputy went to the window, he smelled marijuana. The 19-year-old female driver admitted they had just smoked and there was a small amount of pot in the car.

The man in the passenger seat is 19-year-old Larobert Carpenter. According to state records, Carpenter has prior felony convictions out of Sumner County and Montgomery County for evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a firearm, two counts of theft, and burglary.

When the deputy got Carpenter out of the car and searched him, he asked the teen, “You a convicted felon my man?” to which Carpenter replied, “no.”

That’s when the deputy pulled a loaded magazine out of the 19-year-old’s pocket.

The deputy asked, “Why didn’t you tell me you had a gun in your pocket, I mean bullets.”

Carpenter said, “It’s not mine, I’m carrying it for somebody.”

When the deputy searched the car, he found close to 10 grams of marijuana and a handgun with an extended magazine. On bodycam, you can hear the deputy say, “And this is why I get nervous.”

The deputy soon found that the gun’s serial number had been tampered with, a felony.

While in the back of the police car, the deputy said to Carpenter; “It’s nothing against you dude, I don’t even know you. I’m going to be honest with you. And I’m being honest with you.”

To which which Carpenter said, “I should have been honest with you, I should have.”

Lt. Ken Miller with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department said his deputy acted professionally while the suspects were calm and cooperative.

“And that is 99% of encounters with law enforcement. Most of the people we deal with we treat them with respect, we treat them with dignity,” said Lt. Miller.

Carpenter is out of jail on a bond of $22,500. The 19-year-old female driver was also cited for drugs and speeding. She was not arrested.