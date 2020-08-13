Topless woman accused of throwing cigarettes at Capitol protesters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old woman approached protesters outside the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon and threw cigarettes at them, then ran off, an arrest warrant alleges.

The woman, who was originally arrested as a “Jane Doe,” was charged with indecent exposure, but could face additional charges. News 2 has chosen not to release her name because of the misdemeanor charge against her.

According to the warrant, police later located the woman at 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street, where she was still topless and was screaming and cursing.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Metro jail, where she was held on a $1,000 bond.