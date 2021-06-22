‘Toolie Guy’ charged after string of Facebook Marketplace thefts in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a teenager accused of using fake Facebook accounts to scam nearly a dozen sellers out of ATVs and motorbikes.

An arrest warrant states one victim posted his ATV for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted June 14 by a man who wanted to purchase it.

The victim met the man, who identified himself as “Jimmy Williamson,” on Gordon Terrace to complete the sale, according to the police report.

Dewayne Kirkendoll (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives said the victim unloaded his ATV and left it running while talking to the man, who eventually got onto the vehicle and drove off without providing payment.

At least nine of these incidents were reported in the areas of Gordon Terrace, Woodland Street and Dellway Drive.

Metro police issued a release to news outlets on June 18, asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, providing a photo taken from a Facebook page for a man known only as “Toolie Guy.”

Later that day, police said Dewayne Kirkendoll attempted to turn himself into the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Warrant Division after seeing his photo on the news. There were no warrants on file for the 18-year-old, so his information was collected and he was allowed to leave.

Kirkendoll was arrested Monday on four counts of felony vehicle theft. His bond was set at $14,000.

Police have not said if Kirkendoll will face additional charges for the other alleged thefts.