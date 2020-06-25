Toddler found in cage during animal abuse investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew tells News 2 officials are on the scene of a child abuse investigation after a toddler was found in a cage Thursday.

Sheriff Belew said the investigation initially started out as an animal abuse investigation at a property in northern Henry County. Upon arriving, deputies made several disturbing discoveries. In addition to the child being found, deputies discovered a large number of marijuana plants on the property. The sheriff’s office is also in the process of removing and rescuing more than 100 animals.

Sheriff Belew said charges are pending against several suspects.

More details will be released during a news conference Friday morning. News 2 will be at that press conference to bring you the latest information as it develops.