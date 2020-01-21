Tips sought after 30 cows stolen from East Tennessee farm

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate the person responsible for stealing 30 cows from a farm in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department, the cows were taken from a farm on Cox Hill Road around 11 p.m. on Jan. 16. A neighbor reported hearing two diesel trucks on the farm around that time.

The thieves used gates located on the farm to make a cattle chute into trailers, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.