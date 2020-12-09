Tip leads to arrest of serial cell phone robbery suspect in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tips received by Nashville Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a serial cell phone robbery suspect in Antioch Tuesday night.

Metro police reported 37-year-old Terry Staggs was taken into custody on Hickory Hollow Lane. Staggs is accused of robbing three separate cell phone stores and additional charges are pending.

Authorities released images of a suspect changing clothes behind a dumpster after a robbery last Thursday at a Cricket store on Largo Drive.

This man is suspected in a series of cell phone store robberies in South Nashville. He was photographed without a mask after changing clothes behind a dumpster following Thur's robbery of the Cricket Wireless store on Largo Dr. Know who he is? Pls call 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/K8VEpJtiVh — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 5, 2020

Earlier this month, Metro police announced detectives were searching for a serial robber accused of targeting cell phone stores in the late afternoon hours across town.

According to investigators, the suspect held up five stores since September, with two of the stores being robbed at gunpoint, including:

September 16 – T-Mobile at 321 Harding Place

November 10 – Boost Mobile at 3734 Nolensville Pike

November 17 – Metro by T-Mobile at 97B Wallace Road (with gun)

November 24 – Cricket at 825 Murfreesboro Pike

November 28 – T-Mobile at 321 Harding Place (with gun)

That suspect is described as a white male with a large build who appears to be in his 30s or early 40s. All of the robberies were committed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.