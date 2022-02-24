NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man was taken into custody late Wednesday night and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of another man in East Nashville.

The shooting happened on Jan. 24 on 7th Avenue South near Shelby Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. and it was all caught on camera.

Metro police reported the victim, Shaquille Cotton, 28, was found lying the street from multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage showed Cotton speaking with someone in a silver vehicle when Chason Yearby walked up from an alley and fired several rounds., according to Metro police.

Cotton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Crime Stoppers tips and a concerned citizen helped lead to Yearby’s arrest.

No additional information was immediately released.