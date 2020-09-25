Three shot, one dead in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead and two others injured following a shooting on the 2300 block of Ilolo Street in the Haynes Area of North Nashville.

According to Metro Police, one of the victims is in serious condition and the extent of injuries for the other victim injured are currently unknown.

Investigators say it is too early in the investigation to tell what the cause of the shooting was.

