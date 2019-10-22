Three of four escaped teens back in custody, charged in carjacking

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three of four teens are back in custody after escaping a juvenile detention Monday night.

Back in custody are Tywan Ford, 17, Terrence Brown Jr., 17, and Yanathan Furline, 16.

According to Metro, the teens were involved in a carjacking that happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. at Sheffield Heights Apartments on Airways Circle.

With help from an MNPD helicopter, the stolen car was spotted on Jefferson Street near Drive D.B. Todd Boulevard.

A fourth teen, Steven Cosby Jr. is still on the run. Officials do not have any information about his whereabouts.

Steven Cosby Jr.

Police say this is the second issue at this TrueCore facility this month. On October 10, responded to the report of an attempted escape.

There’s been two separate incidents this year on March 21 and July 25. Two teens escaped on that March date, and five in July.

Anyone with information about Cosby’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.