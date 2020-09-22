Three juveniles arrested following police chase in East Nashville

Metro police have taken three juveniles into custody following a police chase in East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have taken one female juvenile and two male juveniles into custody following a police chase Monday evening.

According to police, officers recognized a stolen vehicle which then fled from them. Police used a helicopter to help locate and follow the car. Police used tire spikes to stop the car. Once officers reached the vehicle, the three juveniles fled but were later caught by police.

Neighbors reported seeing the helicopter circling the East Hill area.

Metro police tell News 2 they recovered two firearms in addition to the stolen car. Their investigation is ongoing.

