Three ex-cons arrested in connection to 2017 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three ex-cons were arrested for the 2017 murder of a Nashville man.

According to Metro, DNA science contributed to the arrests of convicted robber Kurtis Word, and convicted cocaine felons Kevin Hoggett and Larry Beddingfield.

Marall Edwards was found shot and killed at his apartment in the Acklen Park complex on Acklen Park Drive in July 2017.

The three men were indicted for first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

They’re being held in jail on a $500,000 bond each.