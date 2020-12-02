3 people detained after traffic stop leads to chase in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were detained after a routine traffic stop led to a chase on Simmons Bluff Road in rural Wilson County.

According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ended at Blue Well Road and Cainville Road. One of the suspects reportedly threw something out the window.

It is unclear if any of the three detained were arrested or are facing any charges. Additional details were not immediately provided.