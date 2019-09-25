Three convicted felons arrested after police recover drugs, stolen guns, cash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested three convicted felons on multiple felony charges following the execution of a search warrant in Antioch.

After receiving a tip, undercover detectives responded to the 4700 block of Arapaho Bend. Officials say they seized 172 grams of cocaine, 3.5 pounds of marijuana, six guns and $35,000 cash.

According to Metro, two of the six guns were reportedly stolen.

Parolee Adrian Ross, 35, and Jaquece Fitzgerald, 38, are both charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jaquece Fitzgeral Parolee Adrian Ross

Parolee Nicholas Hodge, 35, was arrested before the search warrant was executed on outstanding federal warrants related to narcotics distribution, police said.