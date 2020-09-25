Three charged in TBI undercover meth investigation

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the TBI have arrested three men in Decatur County on multiple drug charges after an undercover investigation revealed the sale of methamphetamine.

According to the TBI, the investigation began in November 2019 when agents began doing controlled purchases of the meth. The covert purchases continued through January and involved various individuals. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a grand jury indicted 54-year-old David Jackson, 42-year-old Jody Jowers, and 72-year-old Kenneth Peace on multiple drug counts.

Jackson is charged with five counts, Jowers is charged with three counts, and Peace is charged with six counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth.

Peace was taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 18, and booked into Decatur County Jail. Jackson and Jowers were being held in the Decatur County Jail on unrelated charges when they were charged. A judge in Decatur County has since released all three men on their own recognizance.

