Three arrests made in connection to Clarksville carjackings, one suspect a juvenile

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Clarksville police, several arrests have been made in connection to a series of carjackings from last weekend in Clarksville.

19-year-old William Boughner and 18-year-old Arion Boggs were arrested on July 21 after police said they were involved in carjacking a woman’s VW Jetta. The stolen car was located unoccupied outside of Memphis, police state.

After receiving a tip, police said Boggs and Boughner were located inside a stolen Nissan on Madison Street. The car was reported stolen in an apparent carjacking on July 20.

Police said they found the men inside with marijuana, drug paraphenila, alcohol and a handgun.

Both men were booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $115,00 bond.

Additionally, police have recently arrested a 16-year-old in connection to those carjackings.

Police believe the juvenile was involved in a carjacking that took on July 19 in the early morning hours in which a Chevrolet Cruze was reportedly taken.

Police said a female victim was forced into the suspect’s car and taken to an ATM to get out money. That mission was unsuccessful and the victim was not harmed, police state.

The Cruze was eventually recovered and the 16-year-old is charged with aggravated kidnapping and carjacking. He is being detained a juvenile detention facility.

Police said they expect to make more arrests.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Carlton, 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.