THP: Two wanted for questioning following Edward Carmack Statue vandalism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning following vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue.

According to THP, several individuals were seen tolling the statue during protests on May 30.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615-251-5185 and ask for Sgt. Andrew Naylor.

Information leading to an arrest could warrant a reward of up to $2,500.