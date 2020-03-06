THP: Trooper arrests Nashville woman wanted for 2019 jail escape

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper pulled a car over for a traffic violation and ended up arresting a wanted jail escapee.

According to officials, on Thursday, Trooper Douglas Foster pulled a car over on I-40 in Putnam County for a traffic violation.

Authorities say the trooper noticed signs of deception from the driver and the passenger. The passenger gave a name and birth date that were not on file.

Officials said troopers were granted permission to search the car and found an ID card that belonged to the passenger. She was eventually identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Marie Briggs from Nashville.

According to a release, troopers determined Briggs assumed the identity of another person. She was wanted out of Fentress County and Putnam County for failing to appear in court for original charges of theft, jail escape, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, and other offenses related to her escape from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office jail in 2019. Officials say during that escape, Briggs stole a police car.

Briggs was arrested on felony warrants and felony identity theft.