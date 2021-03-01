THP terminates trooper charged with aggravated assault in Robertson County Jail incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol has terminated a trooper after an incident took place between the trooper and an arrestee at the Robertson County Jail.

Trooper Sammy Allen was terminated Monday for the incident back in November. Last Wednesday, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault. Friday, he surrendered to Robertson County Jail and was booked and released after posting $15,000 bond.

TBI agents found that Allen, who had been with the department since 2018, choked an arrestee at the Robertson County Jail twice and punched him in the groin once while he was handcuffed and restrained. The man had been arrested after he fled from troopers trying to pull him over for speeding.