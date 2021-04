WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has detained a suspect following a hit-and-run crash involving a six year old.

According to THP, around 11:30 Friday morning a 6-year-old boy went to get mail out of a mailbox on Highland Road in Warren County.

The child was struck by a white 1999 to 2002 Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with black wheels. THP reports the truck involved has been located.

The child was taken to River Park Hospital with critical injuries.