THP files charges against driver in crash that killed Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has charged 24-year-old Ashley Kroese of Thompson Station in the death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.

District Attorney Kim Helper tells News 2 that Kroese was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Upon her release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, she will be transported to and held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center and will await a court date.

THP investigated the crash that happened on Thursday, June 18 on Franklin Road. Legieza was traveling south when his vehicle collided in a near head-on collision. An investigation showed Kroese was traveling north on Franklin Road in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and transported to VUMC where Legieza died. Kroese was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

