Thieves target women at Jason Aldean’s downtown Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several women are reportedly victims of pickpocketing, or having their phones stolen over the weekend from Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville.

In all of the cases, the victims report that their wallets or phones were stolen while in their possession.

“It’s scary,” Hailey Anderson told News 2.

Anderson said she hadn’t been at the bar long on Saturday night when she realized someone stole her phone out of her back pocket.

“It happened so fast that it was one of those things where I realized, ‘Where did my phone go?’ and next thing I knew, it was gone.”

Anderson said while she and her friends searched frantically on the floor for her phone another woman approached them saying her phone was stolen as well.

“She said, ‘My phone just got stolen.’ I was just outside talking to police, apparently, there is like eight of us in here that this happened to,” Anderson explained.

Metro police confirm four reports were filed over the weekend all by women in their mid-20s.

Police said two of the women had their wallets stolen and two had their cell phones stolen. All of the women said the crime happened while they were wearing their purses.

“It is bold, very bold. It’s kind of a wakeup call that there is a big issue going on. Apparently, they have a whole collection of them they are going to try to sell,” said Anderson.

Now Anderson wants to warn others to be alert after having a costly night out that she won’t forget.

“It’s cost me around like $1,500 to be able to get a new phone, so it’s a big bummer. It was an expensive night in my town that I live in,” she said.

Anderson told News 2 she even met another victim at the store while she was getting her new phone.

She filed a police report Tuesday, making it a total of five police reports from the weekend.

A rep with TC Restaurant Group, which operates Jason Aldean’s bar, released a statement that read, “The safety and security of our customers and staff are of the utmost importance. We are fully cooperating with the Metro-Nashville Police Department in their investigation. Regular training is conducted to reinforce our safety and security protocols, and we are conducting additional training in light of these recent reports.”

Metro police said always make sure your purse is zipped and try to carry it in front of you. They also encourage anyone that has been a victim to file a police report.