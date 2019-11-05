Thieves steal senior’s van from Nashville hospital valet, go on wild chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three homeless people are in the Sumner County Jail after being accused of stealing a van from a local hospital and going on a wild chase.

They were caught after a long and dangerous chase with the Hendersonville Police Department.

It all unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people, now identified as Jermaine Lymon, 36, Shelby Patterson, 28, and Aaron Das, 24, went to a Mapco store and stole snack items.

Hendersonville police quickly caught up to the white van and discovered it had been stolen out of Nashville.

“The vehicle was stolen out of Nashville. I believe it was from Midtown

St. Thomas, the valet service. And some homeless individuals picked it up and took off with it,” said Det. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon.

Dash Cam from Hendersonville police officer Jordan Breedlove showed a long chase into Nashville.

Police say Aaron Das was behind the wheel and he was driving wildly, recklessly, at times. Speeds reached 115 mph.

“It’s gonna be top heavy especially going through traffic, and some of that traffic got a little thick here and there,” said Gagnon.

Police video showed the van exit wildly at the Trinity Lane exit in Nashville.

Das drove wildly through an Exxon station and cut off oncoming traffic. The chase lasted for several minutes, winding through surface streets.

Eventually Das accelerated, almost t-boning a semi truck. Video showed the van swerving and crashing onto the median.

Das escaped, but Officer Breedlove quickly jumps out of his car, gun out and takes the other two suspects into custody.

Das was found Monday at a Nashville homeless camp.

“Everyone tells on everyone else. We got wind he was staying in that homeless camp so we went down there and picked him up.”