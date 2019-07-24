Thieves steal $5k in tools, equipment from contractor’s trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of dollars in tools and construction equipment were stolen from an asphalt and sealing company early Monday morning.

“Construction cones, barricades, toolboxes,” said Michael Hendershot owner of Sealcoating Specialist.

“I work every day and for someone to just come along and think they can take it is just not cool,” he said.

Hendershot says early Monday morning, thieves stole one of his trailers carrying about $5,000 in tools and gear.

“It shorts us on the job now until we can order all the stuff that we need,” he said. “It hurts.”

It’s the second time his business has been targeted in a month.

Last month, he lost another $1,500 in tools after all six of his trailers and work trucks had the locks cut off and were broken into.

“They’ve jimmied it on both sides trying to bust it open,” he said.

But, Hendershot isn’t the only contractor getting hit.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into work trucks at ACE plumbing in Hermitage on July 10th.

Last week, tools and equipment worth more than $12,000 were stolen from MJ Frick in Nashville.

Hendershot believes contractors are being targeted.

“You can pretty much throw a rock and hit a construction site now in Nashville and there’s tools there,” he said. “They’re the easiest thing in the world to sell.”

Metro police are investigating all three incidents but don’t know if they’re connected.

Meanwhile, Hendershot wants to send a strong message to the thief.

“Bring it back,” Hendershot said. “I’ll hire you, if you need money that bad, I’ll give you a job. ”