Thieves steal $2,000 worth of items from small East Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves are still on the run after stealing thousands of dollars in items from an East Nashville business last week.

The owner of Drum Supply House got an alert around 4:30 last Thursday morning from the store’s Ring camera. He saw two men pry open the door, grab the items, place them in their car and drive off.

“I think they just see what’s an easy option and they just go for it,” said Andy Foote, the shop’s owner.

The business is about to celebrate 25 years. This is the first time they’ve been burglarized.

Foote says it’s possible one of the thieves is a drummer, or a person with a musical background because one of the items they took is a one-of-a-kind drum from the U.K. and they didn’t take other items, like the store’s computers. He believes they went in with a plan.

Loyal customers and community members are hoping to help find who is responsible.

“We’ve had so many in our little drum community step up and stop by to just offer their support and make small purchases even large purchases to try to back it up because our insurance isn’t really going to help out on this,” Foote said.

He’s added extra cameras and security to prevent something like this from happening again.

Foote says one of the men looks to be 5’4, with a shaved head and possible grayish beard stubble. The other was taller, possibly 5’11 with a dark beard. The men were driving a four-door sedan, possibly a 2010 or 2011 Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Here is a list of everything that was taken:

British Drum Co. 6.5 x 14 Aviator Snare – Aluminum (only one known one the area)

Pearl Flat base stands: 3 straight, 1 boom, 1 hi-hat

Pearl Demonator Single Bass Drum Pedal

DW 3000 pedal (has issues whoop clamp)

5 Wuhan cymbals: 20″, 21, 19″, 17″ – 15″ hi-hats

CP Hex Stack metal effect crasher

CP cork kick beater

CP Hex hub chain rattler

Basic throne (will be missing 1 rubber foot – as they dropped it)

If you have any information, call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME.