Thieves prey on 81-year-old in Hendersonville Publix supermarket

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police need the public’s help identifying a quartet of thieves who were caught on camera stealing from an 81-year-old woman in a Publix supermarket.

It happened November 15 at the store on Indian Lake Blvd. That’s where a senior citizen was shopping and two bad guys preyed on her.

Surveillance video shows the 81-year-old in the paper products aisle. One of the men appears to distract her, while the second thief casually reaches into her purse and steals her wallet.

“She had everything she owned inside that wallet,” said Hendersonville Police Detective Sergeant Christopher Gagnon.

According to investigators, the thieves reportedly drove a silver Chevy Malibu or Impala to a nearby big box store. That’s where police say two women working with the men then used the senior’s stolen credit card to buy $2,000 in merchandise.

According to investigators, not only was the woman financially victimized, but she was also tormented by the fear that now the perpetrators know her identity and where she lives.

“Anytime you have a victim like that and their identity is stolen, as a result of a wallet theft or purse theft, there’s always the lingering fear someone will show up at her house later. So, of course she has that fear. She is not only victimized that day, but also victimized into the near future,” said Gagnon.

All four suspects were wearing masks, but police hope that someone out there recognizes them.