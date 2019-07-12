Thieves hit Clarksville homes under construction

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Clarksville construction company is dealing with another round of theft, and this time it wasn’t copper wire that was stolen.

C. Blackwell Construction told News 2 that on Saturday they discovered two of their finished homes on Old Highway 48, burglarized.

“Why? Why this? Why us? You know, you try to meet deadlines and make everybody happy and this really puts a damper on our situation,” said foreman David Baggett.

Baggett said the thieves knocked in the back doors of both homes and in one of them, a stove was stolen.

“However many people did it, they had to drag it, they couldn’t even pick it up. They drug it all the way out to the back door.”

Once the door damage is fully repaired and the stove is replaced, the company will have spent at least $3,000.

“Usually when we have theft it’s before sheetrock is hung or right after the sheetrock is hung, not when the house is finished.”

C. Blackwell Construction’s unfinished homes — have been hit too.

Last year, News 2 reported on three cases of copper wire being stolen from the company’s homes.

The thefts were so frequent that the company invested in mobile cameras.

Law enforcement has been trying to determine if the crimes are connected. Meanwhile, the company hopes someone will come forward with information

“We ask them to at least contact us or the sheriff’s department,” said Baggett