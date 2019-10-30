Thief makes off with Make-A-Wish donation jar in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A thief stole a donation jar with money designated for sick children in broad daylight, in front of multiple witnesses and then just walked away, police said.

The donation jar contained about $20 and was money that was going to be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It happened Oct. 25, at the GameStop on Nashville Highway in Gallatin.

Clerks told police the unidentified man came in trying to sell two games and his cellphone. The clerks told him that his items had little value.

While the clerks worked with other customers, for the next 17 minutes, the man stood behind the customers, just waiting. Sometimes he was wearing his hoodie, but other times he was seen in the store by surveillance cameras.

Then, the man moved to the counter, picked up the jar, and simply walked out the door.

Police say the man got into a white Chevy Trailblazer and disappeared.

“He doesn’t even sneak out. As you see in the video, there is a bunch of customers in the store,” said Officer Janell Wilson.

The video showed a woman standing closest to the Make a Wish Jar watching him leave. She reported the crime to the clerks.

By the time anyone can respond the man was gone.

One of the clerks who called 911 told the dispatcher that there was only change and dollars in the jar. He says it is fortunate that the jar, that had more money it, had been emptied prior to the theft.

Bodycam showed Gallatin Police responding to the store, talking to witnesses and even canvassing the strip mall looking for clues, but leads are few.

“When someone comes in and blatantly steals it off the counter, it makes you very upset,”said Wilson.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Gallatin Police.