“They’re not in this alone,” Nashville organization honors families, victims of gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Family members laid down portraits of their fallen loved ones outside Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in North Nashville Saturday evening.

Five photos represented five lives lost to gun violence.

It was all part of a vigil hosted by Nashville non-profit “Partners In The Struggle.” CEO Earl Jordan says they recognize December as violence awareness month.

“The most important thing is to support the families to let them know they’re not in this alone,” Jordan said.

“Lord God, as we stand gathered here tonight remembering our loved ones that have lost their lives to such gun violence, Lord God we pray for their families,” Bishop Marcus Campbell said to the crowd.

The month is dedicated to honoring the lives of victims like Shalinda Gordon, who’s ex-boyfriend shot her to death in 2018, as well as survivors like Alicia Baker, who’s estranged husband shot her five times before killing himself.

“Then he just pulls the gun out and shoots me like straight across the room right over my client’s head and straight to my chest and it just felt like ‘boom!’ Like a hot fist,” Baker said.

While gun violence doesn’t discriminate, Jordan says this month is also about specifically targeting youth violence.

“We’re loosing our youths everyday,” Jordan said.

Of Nashville’s roughly 100 homicides this year, eigh victims are juveniles. That’s according to the latest report from Metro Police.

That Metro data also shows some positive news. Juvenile arrests are down roughly 36 percent this year, and juvenile victims also down more than 20 percent in 2020. Jordan says there’s still a lot of work left to do.

“There’s some things that we got to filter our kids away from and things we gotta teach our kids that ‘if you do this, this is the consequence,'” Jordan said.