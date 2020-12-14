“They were the sweetest souls,” friends remember slain Sumner County mother, son

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for an accused killer is over, but now a community is left mourning two victims.

On Friday the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office found 31-year-old Jessie Brinkley and her 9-year-old son Ezekiel Iacob, shot to death in their Bethpage home. Investigators said evidence at the scene helped them identify 41-year-old Kevin Moore as the suspect.

On Sunday afternoon authorities found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his Gallatin home.

Just hours after that, friends of Jessie and Zeke held a candle light vigil at a home in Hendersonville in their honor.

“They were just some of the purest souls you’ll ever see, and to see such pure souls be taken, it’s hard to understand why,” friend Kristen Gann said.

Chris McManus worked with Jessie and her boyfriend Dre, who owns construction and utility company Tennessee Underground.

McManus says Moore was fired from the company last week and had even returned to the office asking for his job back. He was shocked when he learned what happened to Jessie and Zeke.

“With him being on the run and stuff I didn’t know if he was going to try and come after other employees. There was just so much stuff going through my head,” McManus said. “I feel relieved that he can’t do it to anyone else, but I think he went out like a coward. I would really like to see him face justice. I really would like to know why he did it; I had a lot of questions that won’t get answered now.”

These friends say they have a lot of unanswered questions and are left with broken hearts.

“Jessie was always the first one to hug you when you walked in the room. Zeke was all out ready to go. Always so nice to the younger boys too,” friend Jesse Whitley said.

“It’s very hard to see bad things happen to the best people,” Gann said. “We love them like family and we will miss our family.”

A fundraiser has also been set up for Jessie and Ezekiel. Click here to donate to Live Love Nashville, a nonprofit organization Jessie and Ezekiel supported for a long time.