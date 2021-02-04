Theft charge added against man shot by Metro officer outside Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man shot by a Metro officer during a confrontation at a gas station on Brick Church Pike last week has been charged with stealing nearly $4,000 in lottery tickets from a convenience store in Green Hills days prior to the shooting.

Lamon Witherspoon, 30, was charged Wednesday evening with theft of merchandise. He had been booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after being released from a hospital, where he had been treated for gunshot wounds.

Metro police said Witherspoon, wanted for a robbery at a pizza place on Jan. 24, was located by officers on Jan. 27 outside of the Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane. Officers said he refused to get out of his car, then rammed several police vehicles and displayed a gun.

Officer Wesley McClelland and Lamon Witherspoon (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The situation escalated and police said Officer Wesley McClelland fired several times at Witherspoon, striking him in the head and hip. Witherspoon was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was treated until Monday, when he was discharged and booked into the Metro jail.

Witherspoon was charged Wednesday evening with theft of merchandise. A warrant states he had entered the Exxon Tiger Market on Hillsboro Pike near Abbott Martin Road around 9 p.m. on Jan. 24, walked behind the counter and attempted to open the cash register with a key, but was unsuccessful.

Police said Witherspoon then walked back around the counter and grabbed two plastic towers of lottery tickets, totaling approximately $3,758.

Bond for Witherspoon has been set at $170,000.