Texas fugitive arrested, suspected of robbing 3 people in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Texas fugitive is behind bars after being arrested in Nashville, Metro police said.

According to a release, 29-year-old Antonio Caruthers is suspected of committing the brazen robbery of three people in the 200 block of Polk Avenue in Downtown Nashville on Sept. 21.

Caruthers was also wanted in Plano, Texas for the Sept. 13 armed robbery of an 84-year-old woman in a Wal-mart parking lot. The victim reported Caruthers followed her from a credit union and put a gun to her neck and took her purse. He also pointed a gun at a witness who heard the woman screaming and came to her aid.

Police said Caruthers fled in a newer model black Honda Civic, the same one used in the Nashville robbery.

Caruthers was arrested at his workplace on Allied Drive by U.S. Marshals. He is jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond on a fugitive from justice warrant.

His charges in the Nashville case are pending an investigation.

