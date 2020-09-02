Tense moments during a Williamson County manhunt leads to arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — When a wanted felon ran from the law in Franklin, Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office launched a full-scale manhunt.

While there were tense moments, it ended well without anyone including the suspect being injured.

Bodycam from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office showed much of the action.

It all began just before 8:30 Tuesday morning. That’s when WCSO and FPD went to pick up a 21-year-old with a long criminal history.

Footage from Grenadier Drive in Franklin showed 21-year-old Nicholas Owens coming to the door wearing shorts, sneakers, and an ankle bracelet on his right leg.

Owens is accused of serious felonies that include ten counts of auto burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of theft under $1,000, vandalism, aggravated burglary, two counts of evading arrest, plus possession of stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident.

Franklin Police said that Owens was free on probation and wanted for failure to appear on several of these serious charges. Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said many things go through an officer’s mind when a suspect with this kind of record suddenly bolts as Owens did.

“First of all public safety. A guy is running from law enforcement. What is his mindset? What is he thinking about doing? Will he try to hurt some innocent person?”

Elrod said the officers on the scene didn’t initially believe Owens was armed based on what he was wearing when he bolted, but they had to remain on guard as they scoured fence lines, backyards, wooded areas, and searched under homes in secluded places.

“He could have stopped and picked something up. He could have been armed, he could have had a weapon. There are a lot of things going through a lot of people’s minds,” said Elrod.

The manhunt that included multiple officers from the Franklin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 unit, and a helicopter lasted about 40 minutes.

Owens was arrested in a backyard on Arsenal Drive. That’s where a Franklin Police Officer held the suspect at gunpoint.

A WCSO chopper was flying directly over the arrest, instructing units to get to the scene quickly.

In the video, you hear the officer tell the suspect to “turn over on your back,” as he slaps on the handcuffs.

Owens mouthed off for a moment, but for the most part, it was all over. He surrendered peacefully, and officers walked him back to the waiting police car.

Before going to jail, you can hear the deputies call for an ambulance to make sure he’s ok: “Roll EMS to check him out. He’s been out there a while.”

“Exactly right. We want to make sure that nobody is hurt, including law enforcement and the suspect himself. It is all about taking care of people,” said Elrod.

Owens added at least another charge of evading arrest to his already lengthy arrest record.