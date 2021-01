CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies responded to Tennova Medical Center around 6 p.m. Wednesday night to respond to a potential threat.

According to Clarksville Police, the hospital and emergency room was briefly placed on lockdown until the interior and exterior could be checked and cleared. Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County EMS all responded.

No potential threat was found and operations soon returned to normal.